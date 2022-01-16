Snow fun for dog owners

Dog park users are barking mad over the District of 100 Mile House’s policy to dump snow in the local parking lot behind the South Cariboo Rec Centre.

While the actual dog park is still accessible by foot, those driving to the gate have found themselves on a snowbound narrow, dead-end road, prompting them to back out when they leave.

Some, like Courtney Arsenault, of Forest Grove, and Annemarie Stroup have gotten stuck trying to get out.

“They have the snow removal for 100 Mile going to the dog park,” Arsenault said. “It’s one way in, one way out. A lot of the dog owners are getting pretty upset with it because we have nowhere to take our dogs off-leash.”

Arsenault, who visits the dog park every day to let her four-month-old Siberian Husky puppy Freyja run off-leash, said she often has to drive to the gate when she has her two small children with her. When she got stuck, she had her boys with her in the truck and ultimately had to call a friend to come pull her out.

“I had shovels and sand. I was so upset, I couldn’t get out.”

Both she and Stroup said they would like to see the snow dumped in another area, noting not only does it make it difficult to get to the site in winter, but causes a muddy mess in spring when it melts.

“It’s dangerous,” Stroup said, noting the snow has also blocked access to the walking path. “I’ve complained a lot about the things they don’t do here.”

Todd Conway, the district’s director of community services, blamed the recent winter storms for the situation. He said the district plans to bring in a large CAT on Thursday or Friday to push the snow back and make it easier for people to turn around on the road to the park.

“We just had so much snow lately. We’re just trying to catch up,” he said, adding this is a recurring issue every year. “We’re trying our best to keep the trail to the dog park open.”

Conway said they have no plans to dump the snow in another area, saying most of the snow removal is from downtown 100 Mile House and that’s the “quickest turnaround” for the drivers.

“When you get that much snow and everyone dumps at night, it’s hard to police it.”



kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House

Courtney Arsenault is calling on the District of 100 Mile to clear the snow from around the local dog park. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Courtney Arsenault is calling on the District of 100 Mile to clear the snow from around the local dog park. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)