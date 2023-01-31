Buses in School District 28 are not running due to weather. (Angie Mindus file photo)

SNOW DAY: School buses cancelled in Quesnel school district due to weather, road conditions

A winter storm warning is in effect

Buses throughout the Quesnel school district are cancelled due to a winter storm passing over the region Tuesday, Jan. 31.

While buses are not running, schools will remain open for students.

Buses in School District 27 (Williams Lake and 100 Mile House) are running.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the northern part of the Cariboo region with total snowfall accumulations of 30 to 40 cm expected with locally near-zero visibilities in heavy snow. Williams Lake is expected to receive 15 to 30 cm of the white stuff.

This prolonged period of heavy snow is expected in communities along Highway 16 from Fraser Lake to McBride including Vanderhoof and Prince George, communities along Highway 97 from McLeese Lake to Bear Lake including Quesnel, Fort St. James, northern Cariboo Mountains including Wells and Barkerville and the Yellowhead and Yellowhead Highway – Tête Jaune Cache to the Alberta Border.

Travellers are being advised to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance,” notes Environment Canada.

