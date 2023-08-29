Smoky skies have plagued the Okanagan for weeks due to wildfires in the area. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Smoky skies have plagued the Okanagan for weeks due to wildfires in the area. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Smoky skies cloud B.C. air quality

Another advisory in place for several regions of province

Wildfire smoke continues to impact local communities.

Another air quality advisory has been issued for areas in the Southern and Central Interior and in the North East.

“Conditions may improve in parts of the Southern Interior later today and into tomorrow,” the Tuesday, Aug. 29 provincial advisory reads.

During a wildfire, smoke conditions can change quickly over short distances and can vary considerably hour-by-hour.

“Wildfire smoke is a natural part of our environment but it is important to be mindful that exposure to smoke may affect your health.”

People with pre-existing health conditions, respiratory infections such as COVID-19, older adults, pregnant women and infants, children, and sensitive individuals are more likely to experience health effects from smoke exposure.

