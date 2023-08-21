Smoky skies bulletin issued for much of central, southern B.C.

Jasper and Banff also shrouded in smoke from B.C. wildfires

A smoky skies bulletin has been issued Monday (Aug. 21) for much of central and southern B.C. due to wildfire smoke.

The areas are being impacted or are likely to be impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 24-48 hours, notes the bulletin issued by Environment Canada and the B.C. Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy.

The north, south and central Okanagan regions are being impacted the most by wildfire smoke, with an air quality health index of 10 or high Aug. 21. Kamloops, Squamish and Whistler are rated at 6 or moderate, while communities such as Williams Lake, Quesnel, Prince George, Sparwood, Cranbrook, the Fraser Valley and Metro Vancouver are ranked 5 or moderate on the air quality health index.

Smoke on Vancouver Island will be variable due to terrain and local winds.

People with lung disease (such as asthma) or heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant people, and people who work outdoors are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke and are encouraged to speak with their health care provider about developing a management plan for wildfire smoke events.

For more information on current air quality, visit gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/air-land-water/air.

