Smoky skies bulletin issued for 100 Mile House

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning and smoky skies bulletin for the 100 Mile House area due to wildfires in the region.

The bulletin notes the smoke is expected to remain over the next 24 to 48 hours. The forecast called for a mix of showers with thunderstorms and widespread smoke Sunday with similar conditions Monday afternoon.

The bulletin notes individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.

The bulletin suggests that if a home is not air-conditioned, be sure the house doesn’t get too warm when doors and windows are closed to keep out smoke. Exposure to too much heat can also result in illness.

For more information on current air quality, visit www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/air-land-water/air.

Visit www.airhealth.ca for information on how to reduce your health risk and your personal contribution to pollution levels, as well as for current and forecast AQHI values.



kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile HouseB.C. Wildfires 2021