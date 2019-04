The fire was listed at 0.01 hectares

A small wildfire listed Wednesday morning at 140 Mile is now listed as under control.

Jessica Mack, communications specialists with the Cariboo Fire Centre, said she did not have any further information at this time, however, noted no further spread is expected.

The fire was listed at 0.01 hectares.



