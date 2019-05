According to the BC Wildfire Service, a 1-hectare fire broke out on April 30

A small fire broke out near 59 Mile House on April 30, according to the BC Wildfire Service map of active wildfires.

The estimated size of the fire is 0.01 hectares and the suspected cause of the fire was not listed.

The communications specialist with the Cariboo Fire Centre did not respond to a request for comment before press time.

Updates to come.

