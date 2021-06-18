Small fire off Canim-Hendrix Road extinguished

The small grass fire was reported by neighbours and quickly brought under control

A member of 100 Mile Fire Rescue hoses down a smoking tree while containing a small grass fire. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

100 Mile House Fire Rescue successfully extinguished a small wildland fire on 5621 Canim Hendrix Rd. Friday afternoon.

The fire department received a call from multiple neighbours about smoke rising from the fields at 11 p.m. The homeowner was out of town at the time. Upon investigation, first responders found a small 100- by 200-foot grass fire burning and swiftly moved to contain it.

BC Wildfire staff also attended the incident, although Fire Chief Roger Hollander said they weren’t needed. His team was able to extinguish the fire after a few hours with multiple hose lines.

“The cause of the fire was a ‘holdover’ fire that the owner set previously,” Hollander said. “100 Mile House Fire Rescue would like to remind the public not to be complacent when lighting any fire and to always remain onsite if you conduct open burning.”

Hollander advises homeowners to supervise any blaze and make sure the site is cold to the touch after extinguishing it. The fire was fully suppressed around 1 p.m.



100 Mile House Fire Rescue responds to a grass fire on private property near Canim-Hendrix Road. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Members of 100 Mile Fire Rescue spray the perimeter of the fire with water as they secure the scene. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)