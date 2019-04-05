A small fire has popped up in between Rich Bar and Kersley on the west side of the Fraser River. Screen shot/ BC Wildfire Service Map

Small fire burning in south of Quesnel

The 0.2 hectare blaze is on the B.C. Wildfire Interactive Map as of Friday afternoon

  • Apr. 5, 2019 5:06 p.m.
  • News

A 0.2 hectare fire popped up south of Quesnel on the B.C. Wildfire Interactive Map on Friday (April 5).

According to the map, the fire is located 100 metres west of Bovet Brooke, located approximately halfway between Rich Bar and Kersley on the west side of the Fraser River.

There is no news on how the fire started or how it is being managed at this time.

The blaze is one of two new fires in the Cariboo Fire Centre.

A 7.5 ha. fire is burning slightly south of McLeese Lake, as well. According to the wildfire map, it was human-caused.

READ MORE: Regulations need to change for logging debris on-site


ronan.odoherty@quesnelobserver.com
