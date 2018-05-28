Small fire between Green Lake and Bonaparte River under control

The cause of the fire is still under investigation

A small fire discovered north of the Bonaparte River discovered on Sunday, May 27 is under control, according to fire information officer Jessica Mack.

“Currently, three BCWS personnel are on site today and have made tremendous progress. The status of the incident has been changed to Under Control, which indicates that sufficient suppression action has been taken and the incident is not likely to spread beyond existing boundaries under the prevailing and forecasted conditions.”

The fire is estimated at 0.009 hectares and the cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to Mack.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATED: Elizabeth May pleads guilty, fined $1,500 in pipeline protests

Just Posted

Small fire between Green Lake and Bonaparte River under control

The cause of the fire is still under investigation

May 28: Allie Lake fire remains at 2,700 hectares overnight

Fire information officer: Should be able to contain the fire if there are no severe winds

Mental health call-line set up for people affected by 2017 wildfire season

Telehealth program aims to help people suffering from depression, stress, or anxiety

Are the mosquitos impacting how much time you spend outside?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

UPDATE: More accurate mapping puts Allie Lake wildfire estimate at 2,700 hectares

‘We’re putting in guards and hoping to contain it soon’

Trans Mountain pipeline: First Nations remain divided

Indigenous question looms as court challenge overshadows Kinder Morgan project

After Hammy, another deer netted on the North Coast

A large buck was seen wearing green fish net headgear in Prince Rupert, B.C. on May 28

Foreign affairs minister heads to Washington as NAFTA hangs in balance

Canada’s latest reprieve from potentially crippling U.S. tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum expires June 1

Hackers say they have client data from BMO and CIBC

The banks say they are conducting a thorough investigation

Supreme court upholds B.C.’s drunk driving laws

Constitutional challenge on 90-day prohibitions dismissed

UPDATED: Elizabeth May pleads guilty, fined $1,500 in pipeline protests

Federal Green Party Leader was one of more than 150 people facing criminal charges

Suspect nearly severs own arm in B.C. gas station robbery attempt

Bystanders save suspect in Nanaimo who cut himself punching through service bay door glass

Video: Kayakers jump into action to rescue dog from raging B.C. river

Ivory the Silver Lab from the Shuswap is safe and sound after falling in to the raging Adams River

Tim Hortons offers limited-edition breakfast to celebrate National Donut Day Friday

Tim Hortons is set to celebrate National Donut Day June 1 with a limited-edition Food Mash-Up

Most Read