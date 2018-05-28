Small fire between Green Lake and Bonaparte River under control

The cause of the fire is still under investigation

A small fire discovered north of the Bonaparte River discovered on Sunday, May 27 is under control, according to fire information officer Jessica Mack.

“Currently, three BCWS personnel are on site today and have made tremendous progress. The status of the incident has been changed to Under Control, which indicates that sufficient suppression action has been taken and the incident is not likely to spread beyond existing boundaries under the prevailing and forecasted conditions.”

The fire is estimated at 0.009 hectares and the cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to Mack.

