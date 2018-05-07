Views to a marshy field through trees burned by the Elephant Hill wildfire last summer. Tara Sprickerhoff photo

Small-business owners can get prepared with free disaster-proofing webinars

Small business owners in the north can connect to a two-part series via the web

The Province and Small Business B.C. have partnered to offer a free webinar series, “Are You Ready? Disaster Proofing Your Business.”

Last summer’s wildfires –one of the worst fire seasons on record for the province – were the catalyst for the series, but it will cover how to protect against, navigate and come back from many other emergency situations that could affect small business owners, including flooding, earthquakes, tsunamis, severe weather, landslides, cyber threats, infectious diseases and power outages.

The webinars will help participants create a step-by-step emegency-preparedness plan, what to do after a disaster, resources available to business owners, insurance information, and more.

“Last year’s record fire season demonstrated that there is no better time than the present to start preparing for future disasters,” says Bruce Ralston, Minister of Jobs, Trade and Technology.

“Small Business B.C.’s seminar series offers an invaluable opportunity for small businesses across the province to get free expert advice on how to be ready in the event of an emergency.”

The seminars will take place in Vancouver, and small business owners in northern B.C. can connect to watch via the web.

The first seminar, Are You Ready? Disaster Proofing Your Business (Part 1), will be delivered tomorrow, May 8, and the second, Are You Ready? Disaster Proofing Your Business (Part 2), will be on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. Both will be presented by Lisa Benini, Business Continuity Management Specialist.

They are scheduled to occur during Emergency Preparedness Week from May 6 to 12, 2018, and Business Continuity Awareness Week from May 14 to 18, 2018.

“Small businesses are integral pieces of the fabric of all communities,” says Community Futures Cariboo Chilcotin general manager Karen Eden.

“Planning for possible disaster events is a critical to their future and the future of the communities.”

For more information and to register, visit smallbusinessbc.ca.

