Slushy sections on Highway 97 from Clinton to the south of 100 Mile House

There is a 60 per cent chance of flurries overnight

DriveBC is warning that there are slushy sections for 62.8 kilometres between Clinton and six kilometres south of 100 Mile House on Highway 97.

There have been unconfirmed reports of motor vehicle incidents (MVI) on the highway.

According to Environment Canada, tonight (Nov. 5) will be cloudy and there will be a 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries.

There is also a 60 per cent chance of flurries overnight and a risk of a thunderstorm early this evening.

Tuesday (Nov. 6) will also have the same chance of flurries with the wind going 30 kilometres per hour northwest late in the afternoon. The evening will have a 30 per cent chance of flurries and it is expected to clear up near midnight.