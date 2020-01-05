A polar bear poses for the camera as he waits for the Hudson Bay to freeze over near Churchill, Man. Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2007. A Nunavut man has died while protecting his children from a polar bear. Relatives say thirty-one-year-old Aaron Gibbons was on an island about 10 kilometres from the hamlet of Arviat along the west coast of Hudson Bay with his children when the bear attacked. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Slain dad among Canadians awarded bravery, meritorious service medals

Aaron Gibbons, who was killed in July 2018, is among 30 Canadians awarded bravery decorations

A Nunavut man who was mauled to death while protecting his kids from a rare polar bear attack has been awarded a posthumous Star of Courage by Canada’s governor general.

Aaron Gibbons, who was killed in July 2018, is among 30 Canadians awarded bravery decorations by Julie Payette on behalf of the Queen.

At the time of his death, RCMP said the 31-year-old Gibbons was on an island along the west coast of Hudson Bay and put himself between the bear and his children when the bear charged toward them.

Payette also awarded the Medal of Bravery to 29 people, according a statement published Saturday in the Canada Gazette.

Another 36 Canadians have been awarded meritorious service decorations, including one Canadian Armed Forces member whose identity is being kept secret for security and operational reasons.

Recipients, or their family members, are to receive the awards in a ceremony at a later date.

READ MORE: ‘Very big shock:’ Nunavut man killed by polar bear while protecting kids

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Northern B.C. First Nation evicts pipeline company from work site near Houston
Next story
Passengers removed from WestJet aircraft after it skids off Halifax runway

Just Posted

100 Mile RCMP request help in Lac la Hache theft

White 2016 Freightliner Cascadia Tractor stolen from Hamilton Rd

Fight inside 100 Mile 7-11 left one male ‘barely conscious’

The weekly police report for the South Cariboo

Drivers warned of slippery roads with compact snow

Alert in place for Coquihalla

Have you had a flu shot this season?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

Winter storm alert for Jan. 2 in South Cariboo

In 100 Mile House, approximately two to four centimetres are expected

VIDEO: Iranian-Canadians celebrate death of top general in Iran

An American airstrike authorized by President Donald Trump killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani

More than 60 people of Iranian background detained crossing from B.C. to U.S.

The detainees were headed home from a concert in Vancouver

Canada beats Russia 4-3 in world juniors hockey tournament to take home gold

Canada comes from behind to get gold

BC VIEWS: Magnetic interest in latest property prices

In recent years, property owners have pored over assessments much more closely

New cannabis products may not eat into black market, experts say

Experts say the legal products will have to differentiate themselves somehow

Iran to no longer abide by nuclear deal limits following killing of top general

Move comes after U.S. killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani on Friday in Baghdad

Canadian-led NATO training mission in Iraq suspended amid security concerns

Gen. Qassem Soleimani was killed along with other militants in a Friday airstrike ordered by President Trump

China-Canada relations hang in the balance as Meng extradition case to heat up

The RCMP arrested Meng at Vancouver’s airport on Dec. 1, 2018, at the request of the United States

Northern B.C. First Nation evicts pipeline company from work site near Houston

Wet’suwet’en chief says they are willing to take pipeline dispute all the way to Supreme Court

Most Read