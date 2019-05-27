Sky lanterns prohibited in Okanagan city

Anyone caught responsible for starting wildfires can be fined, such as Cache Creek man

Fire Rescue Services would like to remind the public that the use of sky lanterns in Vernon is prohibited. Sky lanterns are an uncontrollable fire hazard. Once lit they can travel over two kilometres. They have been responsible for large fires in both urban and wildland settings.

See: Okanagan men discover ‘fire bags of death’ over lake

“The risk posed by these lanterns is obvious. Once released they fly away and can land on a balcony, roofing, field or in the forest. The enjoyment of watching a lantern, pales in comparison to the risk to the community,” said Scott Hemstad, Deputy Fire Chief.

Fines for releasing a sky lantern within the City of Vernon start at $500 per lantern and a person found responsible for starting a fire may be subject to much larger fines. Recently, a man in Cache Creek was ordered to pay $500,000 for staring a wildfire.

See: Cache Creek man ordered to $500K for wildfire that sparked on his property

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Former Whitecaps player ‘optimistic’ after meeting about alleged harassment
Next story
B.C. Greens table bill to ban ‘conversion therapy’

Just Posted

Do you already know who you will vote for in the upcoming federal election?

Do you already know who you will vote for in the upcoming… Continue reading

CMH maternity services will be temporarily suspended for four days

Due to a lack of trained maternity nurses the unit will close May 30 and re-open June 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Stolen truck rolls over in Lac la Hache area, driver with serious injuries

The highway is down to single lane alternating traffic

Special air quality advisory issued in Cariboo due to Alberta wildfire smoke

Environment Canada will provide an air quality update on Monday, May 27.

South Cariboo power outages

Power has been restored in both areas

VIDEO: Wilson-Raybould and Philpott to run as Independents in fall election

They believe they were shuffled out of Liberal caucus because she would not interfere with SNC-Lavalin

No charges laid in reported sexual assault at Canadian Forces Base on Vancouver Island

Reporting sexual assault hugely important, says Ending Violence B.C.

B.C. to be the ‘king of heat’ this summer: meteorologist

Higher wildfire and drought risks will come as a result of the heat

Parts of B.C. under air quality advisory due to wildfire smoke

Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement for several regions

Remains of B.C. soldier identified in France, more than a century after death

Pte. George Alfred Newburn enlisted in Esquimalt at the age of 16 and died barely two years later

Sky lanterns prohibited in Okanagan city

Anyone caught responsible for starting wildfires can be fined, such as Cache Creek man

Former Whitecaps player ‘optimistic’ after meeting about alleged harassment

Alleged incidents included rubbing a player’s thigh, sending players sexual text messages, making lewd comments

Gunned-down Abbotsford cop was ‘ambushed’ by shooter, Crown says

Oscar Arfmann faces trial for first-degree murder of Const. John Davidson

VIDEO: Sister of accused is third charged in torched SUV death of B.C. teen

Harjot Singh Deo faces second degree murder charge in 2017 death

Most Read