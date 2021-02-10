Brenda McNeil, front left, Wendy Foster and Del Gunn, right, take a spin on the Nordic cross-country ski trails. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).

Skiing and scavenging: Family Day events this weekend

Events for Family Day in Clinton and 100 Mile House.

The 100 Mile Nordics are offering one day of free trail passes to ski or snowshoe during the Family Day weekend.

The event, which runs from Feb. 12-15, is open to everyone. Those interested are asked to call the day lodge at 250-395-2104 in advance to book a timeslot for their household to avoid over-crowding on the trails and facilities. Rental equipment is also available at the Nordics lodge although families will have to pay for that themselves.

“We’re trying to think of things we can do to provide fun for families,” said organizer Kimberly Vance-Lundsbye. “This is a perfect activity. With all this snow we’ve got our season is looking to probably be a long one. It’s easy to physically distance out there.

“There’s a good chance at least one or two of those days is going to be our good Cariboo weather,” Vance-Lundsbye said.

The decision to run the event over four days will help provide space for those coming to try out the trails for the first time. In addition to Family Day on Monday, Friday is a Pro-D Day for local schools. Those hitting the trails for the first time should look out for the new Forest Bell Ski, a few gnomes along the way, and take a photo with their bubbles in an open-air snow globe photo-booth. COVID-19 policies and safety measures are in place.

The province provided $1,000 to put on the Family Day event and encourage families to access local recreation, Vance-Lundsbye said.

The ski trails are located at 500 Ainsworth Rd.

Clinton scavenger hunt

A bingo scavenger hunt is being launched in Clinton this weekend to provide some fun for family day.

Those interested in playing along this weekend can pick up their bingo cards and rules this week from the Clinton RCMP detachment during office hours or from Sandi Burrage. The event, which runs from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15 at 6 p.m., involves finding bingo numbers “hidden” in street addresses. A heart on a resident’s gate will offer an additional clue for those out searching.

“We’re hoping it to be a family event,” organizer Sandi Burrage said.

Prizes will be awarded from the South Cariboo Elizabeth Fry Society, which has purchased gift cards from local businesses.

Weekend activity challenge

The Village of Clinton is also holding Family Day weekend activity challenge from 4:30 p.m. Feb. 12 to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 16, which includes an activity photo challenge, colouring contest and snow sculpture contest. Enter all three challenges for a maximum of four submissions into the draw and increase your chances to win a prize. Read full details online at village.clinton.bc.ca/events

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Most Read