Sketch of suspect in UBC dispute released

RCMP released this sketch of a suspect in an altercation at UBC that took place March 7, 2019. (Handout)

This man is alleged to have injured a woman who tried to intervene

Mounties have released a composite sketch of the suspect in last week’s dispute at UBC’s Point Grey campus.

RCMP are looking for witnesses to what appeared to be a domestic dispute between a man and a woman at the Centre for Advanced Wood Processing shortly after 4 p.m. on March 7. They’d received reports an assault with a weapon in the building’s basement.

Another woman had tried to intervene, and was injured and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as Asian, in his mid-20s, roughly six feet tall with short dark hair, dark eyes and a square face. He is believed to have a deep voice and a slight accent, and may have scratches on the right side of his face and neck. He was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket, dark jeans and white shoes.

Anyone who might have witnessed the dispute or recognizes the suspect is asked to call RCMP at at 604-224-1322.

