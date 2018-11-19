Six students arrested, charged in sex assault probe at Toronto all-boys school

The school’s principal, Greg Reeves, described the video of the alleged sexual assault as ‘horrific’

Toronto police have confirmed six teens have been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault at an all-boys private school in Toronto.

Deputy Chief James Ramer and Insp. Dominic Sinopoli, the unit commander of sex crimes, say the six boys each face charges of assault, gang sexual assault, and sexual assault with a weapon.

The incident is alleged to have happened at St. Michael’s College School, a Roman Catholic institution teaching grades 7 to 12 and known for its athletics program.

Ramer says five of the teens turned themselves in to police this morning, while a sixth was arrested on his way to school.

St. Michael’s expelled eight students and suspended another one in connection with at least two incidents that allegedly took place on campus and were captured on video.

Police sources have said one of the incidents involved a group of students on the football team pinning down another student in a locker room and allegedly sexually assaulting him with a broom handle.

The school’s principal, Greg Reeves, described the video of the alleged sexual assault as “horrific” and said he didn’t report it police right away because the alleged victim had not yet told his family about the incident.

Most Read