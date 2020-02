Traffic is currently being directed near the 6000 block of Canim-Hendrix Lake Rd following a single-vehicle rollover.

According to Fire Chief, Roger Hollander, a 26-year-old female lost control of her vehicle resulting in a rollover into the ditch.

The female is reported to have minor injuries.

100 Mile Fire and Rescue, 100 Mile RCMP and BC Emergency Services are currently on scene working to clear the road.

More information to follow.