The accident occurred in front of the 100 Mile Motel and RV Park, across from the Lakewood Inn. Raven Nyman photo.

Traffic on Highway 97 is down to a single lane in both directions following a two-vehicle incident that took place after 9 a.m. on Friday morning, Aug. 30.

Emergency responders including paramedics, RCMP, and fire rescue are all on scene and no injuries have been reported.

More to follow.