Significant damage at Child & Family Services after April 22 collision

100 Mile House RCMP believe they have located the vehicle involved, are working to locate the driver

Staff of the Child & Family Services Office at 170 Cedar Ave. had a rude return to work after the holiday weekend.

When staff arrived to the office on Tuesday morning, they were met with building rubble and pieces of car parts on the sidewalk outside as well as debris inside the entrance.

According to 100 Mile House RCMP Cpl. Ryder Birtwhistle, the damage to the building is the result of a car collision.

Birtwhistle told the Free Press that a member of Highway Patrol stopped a vehicle that fled around 4 p.m. on April 22. The member from Highway Patrol did not engage the fleeing driver and the vehicle was last seen heading northbound on Cedar Avenue.

Shortly after, RCMP responded to a report of an alarm going off at the ministry building.

At the scene, the member who attended observed what appeared to be a vehicle impact, Birtwhistle said, judging by rubber marks and two strikes of damage to the building.

“There’s going to be serious structural damage to the wall,” he said, adding that the whole wall is bowed inward by about 6 to 8 inches.

There was no vehicle present at the scene of the collision, however, Birtwhistle said another member from 100 Mile RCMP was able to obtain surveillance footage from 7-Eleven, of a possible suspect vehicle with front-end damage.

“Subsequent patrols and with speaking to the public, we were told that there was a vehicle parked on Canim-Hendrix Lake Road near the settling ponds with damage consistent to an impact of some sort,” he said.

“Members attended that scene and determined that we believe that vehicle to be the one that damaged the [ministry] building.”

No one was seen at the vehicle, but 100 Mile RCMP are currently working to locate the driver.

Birtwhistle said the car they are examining has not been reported stolen and while there were no open liquor containers in the vehicle, there “may have been some drugs.”

