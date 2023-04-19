Glen Clancy, president of the Big Country Shriners Club. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Shriners provides eligible children in British Columbia and Yukon with medically necessary equipment

The Shriners in Your Community program fund improves quality of life for children

The Shriners in Your Community program fund provides eligible children in British Columbia and Yukon with much-needed and medically necessary equipment to improve their quality of life.

Shriners Hospitals provide care for children with many conditions up until they age out at 18. But hospitals have limits to how much they can do for a child, and at times special medical equipment is required to make a child’s quality of life even better; equipment that the Shriners can help provide, according to their website.

“Most people haven’t heard of this program,” said Glen Clancy, president of the Big Country Shriners Club. “What it means is that any child — any child, doesn’t have to be a Shrine child, could be your child, your friend’s child — needs anything for mobility (they can get it). It could be crutches, could be a wheelchair, or if they can’t get into bed and have to have pulleys to lift them into bed. Anything mobility.”

Clancy said the way it works is the child goes to a doctor, who decides some form of mobility aid is needed. The doctor fills out a form and gets the process started.

At this time the local club has yet to be called upon to provide this service, which makes Clancy think people are unaware of the program.

“We haven’t done anything, period. Nobody’s called us, so obviously it’s not getting out,” he said. “We’re here to help.”

If you know a child who has outgrown their wheelchair, or who needs a new prosthetic or possibly leg braces, the Shriners may be able to help.

Call 604-291-7707 ext. 2 or toll free 1-800-661-KIDS (5437), or email services@bcshriners.com for more information.


