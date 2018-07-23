Should police officers also have veteran licence plates?

The province of British Columbia is accepting feedback from the public until early September

Sgt. Duncan Maillie and former minister and current Liberal MLA Rich Coleman pose with a veteran license plate. (BCVeterans.org)

The province of British Columbia wants to know what you think about police officers getting veteran licence plates.

Military veterans have been able to apply for the special licence plates since 2004, in order to recognize and honour their service. An estimated 57,000 licence plates have been issued over the past 14 years.

And ever since the program’s inception, the B.C. government has received requests to expand the eligibility criteria and allow other groups of drivers to receive a licence plate too.

The Royal Canadian Legion Dominion Command, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Veterans’ Association, and others, have requested the province and ICBC consider making the plates available to police officers — specifically RCMP members — according to a release from the province.

Now government wants to hear your thoughts on whether or not to allow this and provide feedback to help guide future decisions. You can learn more about the current criteria and take part in the survey on the government of B.C.’s website.

They are accepting feedback on the program through Sept. 4 at 4 p.m.



ragnar.haagen@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter