Should cell phones be restricted in schools?

Carla Sellars

100 Mile House

“Yes, I feel that cellular phones should be banned from elementary and high schools. It disrupts the class and lessons being learned.”

Ethan Fitzpatrick

100 Mile House

“Since I am autistic, for me it is a health matter. I have to keep my phone on me at all times … It is a health hazard for me.”

Dallas Quintel

100 Mile House

“I think they can be used for multiple things. We play a lot of games with them but they are also a good study tool for us. Some people really abuse them but teachers should have an idea of the people who are abusing the privilege.”

Kayne Edwards

100 Mile House

“I have mixed opinions – it depends on what class you are in. If you are in shop class, I can understand. I use my phone for music and things like that.”

