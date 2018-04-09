Shots heard in downtown 100 Mile House

Armed man arrested without incident

On Sunday, April 8 shortly after 1 a.m., police were called about a man, with thoughts of self-harm who possibly had a loaded handgun.

As the police were responding to this call, shots were heard in the downtown area of 100 Mile House. The police immediately set up a containment area and two businesses were locked down. Extra resources were called to assist including the Emergency Response Team from Prince George and Police Dog Services from Williams Lake.

A male matching the description was seen walking away from the area. When confronted, the man indicated he had a gun and was arrested without incident. There were no injuries reported however the man was taken to hospital for a medical treatment.

Charges relating to the misuse of a handgun are being recommended to Crown against the 42-year-old male, a resident of the 100 Mile House area.

Red Cross to cover 90-year-old Lone Butte man's $20,000 emergency airfare
Two B.C. oyster farms closed by norovirus

