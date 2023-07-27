Gonzales Beach in Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)

Gonzales Beach in Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)

Shoe with human remains found on Victoria beach

B.C. Coroners Services in early stages of investigation

The B.C. Coroners Service is investigating the discovery of what is believed to be human remains found inside a shoe on a Victoria beach.

The B.C. Coroners Service was notified of the discovery on Gonzales Beach and is in the “very early stages of investigating,” said spokesperson Ryan Panton Thursday morning.

No further details could be provided at this time.

B.C. has a long history with mysterious feet being discovered along its coastline. Between August 2007 and September 2018, 15 feet had washed up on the province’s shores.

Another was discovered across the border on New Year’s Day 2019 on Jetty Island, a small man-made island owned by the Port of Everett.

A map from 2019 of the shoes and feet discovered across B.C. (Courtesy B.C. government)

A map from 2019 of the shoes and feet discovered across B.C. (Courtesy B.C. government)

ALSO READ: 15th human foot to wash ashore in B.C. still needs identity

Victoria

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
New cabinet shifts focus to economy and housing ahead of next election
Next story
RCMP recognize Kootenay men who saved girl from drowning

Just Posted

Team B.C. at Bowl Canada’s National Club 55 Cup Championships earlier this month was made up of Carol Cannon (left), Darlene Dionne, Lorraine Jerema and Joyce Vaillancourt, all from 100 Mile House. (Bowl B.C. photo)
100 Mile House bowlers compete at nationals

Olivia Walsh laughs as she spins around in a colourful play tunnel at the Cariboo Chilcotin Partners for Literacy’s Summer Park program on Thursday, July 20. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Summer park program promotes literacy for children

You won’t lose access to local news. (Black Press Media graphic)
You will be able to still read and rely on local journalism. That’s a fact.

Alexander Smith shows off the gold medal he won at the North American Indigenous Games last week. (Angel Smith photo)
Tsq’escen’ First Nation athlete brings home gold