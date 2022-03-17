Sheridan Lake Resort honoured

The year-round resort won the Campground of the Year - Small Park Award

Sheridan Lake Resort has been honoured with this year’s Campground of the Year – Small Park Award from the Canadian Camping and RV Council.

Resort owner Tammi Midgley, who has run the fishing and camping resort for the past four years with her husband Titus, said she was surprised when she got the news they had won the annual award, presented in a virtual conference March 10.

“We were really excited about that,” Midgley said. “We love it because we love living here. We love the Cariboo.”

The couple moved to the South Cariboo because they wanted to “get out of Dodge and into semi-retirement,” Midgley said, noting she had spent 30 years working in credit unions while her husband is an engineer.

Since arriving at Sheridan Lake, she has been heavily involved in the community – a big part of the CCRVC Award – sitting on the British Columbia Lodging and Campgrounds Association (BCLCA) and Fishing Highway 24 Association boards.

The resort, with 84 RV sites and 19 cabins, is open year-round, with 12 cabins available in the winter months for ice fishing and other activities. The business is growing with glamping with a new cabin.

Leanne Sallenbeck, of South Point Resort in Canim Lake, last year took home the CCRVC’s Rising Star award.



