Flooding at Sheridan Lake in 2020. (Photo submitted).

Sheridan Lake homeowners appeal property assessments

Reduction given as a result of excessive flooding

Some Sheridan Lake homeowners are appealing their property assessments after arguing extreme water levels have impeded access to their properties.

Roger Bryenton, who owns a 16-acre property with four others, successfully argued in an online submission that the lake has risen by as much two feet higher over historical levels last fall. He maintains the streamflow out of the lake, to the north, is impeded by a small culvert that was installed when Highway 24 was upgraded 30 years ago.

In an online submission, he said the situation has resulted in damage and costs to the four joint property owners, while making about 75 per cent of their property inaccessible. One joint owner described how they had to pay $4,000 for fill and road work, while another saw their cabin badly flooded, with floors submerged, flooring and rugs damaged, pipes broken, and furniture and appliances destroyed.

“They were understanding in terms of our loss of use and the damage,” Bryenton said. “They were reasonable and fair given that we don’t know what the future is going to hold.”

Bryenton and other Sheridan Lake residents have asked the B.C. government to make improvements to the culvert in the area, saying it’s small and outdated. Steve Scrimshaw, who saw a 15 per cent reduction in his assessment of his land only, said the culvert is “completely jammed up with weeds” and needs to be addressed to allow the water to flow out of the lake.

READ MORE: Sheridan Lake residents put ‘government on notice’

He added he would rather pay higher taxes to keep his land from being flooded every year. “(The culvert) really can’t handle the volume and volume is being held back by the debris,” he said.

“We’re hoping the government recognizes the loss of revenue through the assessments and it’s an incentive for them to correct the problem.”

A spokesperson for the B.C. government did not specifically address what is being done in terms of the Sheridan Lake culvert. However, they did say the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development has been conducting works in response to last year’s events as well as incremental maintenance to improve the resiliency of road infrastructure for future events, especially in wildfire-impacted areas.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure and its maintenance contractor are also continually monitoring all areas throughout the Cariboo district, identifying ‘watch sites’ and responding as appropriate.

The Cariboo Regional District raised concerns earlier this month about the spring freshet, saying water levels are already higher than usual this year, putting pressures on both roads and culverts across the region.

@ksinoski
kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Seniors in Interior Heath region can book COVID-19 shots starting Monday
Next story
Mother of slain daughters supports recent changes to Canada’s Divorce Act

Just Posted

Flooding at Sheridan Lake in 2020. (Photo submitted).
Sheridan Lake homeowners appeal property assessments

Reduction given as a result of excessive flooding

Monika Paterson. (Photo submitted)
Photograph shows perseverance through adversity

Monika Paterson donates art to Wranglers’ secret bid art auction.

Seniors in the Interior Health region can book their COVID-19 vaccinations starting Monday, March 8, 2021 at 7 a.m. (File photo)
Seniors in Interior Heath region can book COVID-19 shots starting Monday

Starting March 8 the vaccination call centre will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily

Gale Ogden. (Photo submitted)
Volunteering a good fit for Gale Ogden

Lac La Hache resident says helping out ‘makes the world better’.

The two suspects arrested south of 150 Mile House Tuesday, March 2, following a high-speed chase with the RCMP have been charged. (Will Roberts photo)
High-speed chase suspects charged, remain in custody after arrest south of Williams Lake

John Craig and Maggie M. Higgott appeared in Williams Lake Provincial Court March 4

The James C Richardson Pipe Band marches in a Remembrance Day parade on Nov. 11, 2019 in Chilliwack. Wednesday, March 10 is International Bagpipe Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of March 7 to 13

International Bagpipe Day, Wash Your Nose Day and Kidney Day are all coming up this week

(The Canadian Press)
‘Worse than Sept. 11, SARS and financial crisis combined’: Tourism industry in crisis

Travel services saw the biggest drop in active businesses with 31 per cent fewer firms operating

Pictures and notes in from friends and classmates make up a memorial in support and memory of Aubrey Berry, 4, and her sister Chloe, 6, during a vigil held at Willows Beach in Oak Bay, B.C., on December 30, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Mother of slain daughters supports recent changes to Canada’s Divorce Act

Sarah Cotton-Elliott said she believed her children took a back seat to arranging equal parenting

Toronto Maple Leafs’ William Nylander (88) is stopped by Vancouver Canucks’ Tyler Myers (57) and goalie Thatcher Demko (35) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, March 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Miller, Boeser have 3 points apiece as Vancouver Canucks beat Maple Leafs 4-2

Second straight loss for visiting Toronto squad

Victoria man Brett Andersen is asking for people’s help to secure him one of eight free tickets to the moon. (Screenshot/@brettandersen Instagram)
Victoria man wants your help securing a free ticket to the moon

Japanese billionaire offering eight people a trip to the moon

The Conservation Officers Service is warning aquarium users after invasive and potentially destructive mussels were found in moss balls from a pet store. (BC Conservation Officers Service/Facebook)
Aquarium users in B.C. warned after invasive mussels found at pet store

Conservation officers were told the mussels were found in a moss ball from a Terrace pet store.

Hockey hall-of-fame legend Wayne Gretzky, right, watches the casket of his father, Walter Gretzky, as it is carried from the church during a funeral service in Brantford, Ont., Saturday, March 6, 2021. HE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Walter Gretzky remembered as a man with a ‘heart of gold’ at funeral

The famous hockey father died Thursday at age 82 after battling Parkinson’s disease

Donald Alan Sweet was once an all star CFL kicker who played for the Montreal Alouettes and Montreal Concordes over a 13-year career. Photo courtesy of Mission RCMP.
Ex-B.C. teacher who was CFL kicker charged with assault, sexual crimes against former students

Donald Sweet taught in Mission School District for 10 years, investigators seek further witnesses

During a press event on March 6, Const. Alex Berube, media relations officer for the West Shore RCMP, addressed a deadly shooting that occurred in Metchosin the night before. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
VIDEO: One man shot dead on Vancouver Island in ‘targeted incident’

Highway 14 reopens following multi-hour closure for investigation

Most Read