Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Cariboo region

The alert was issued earlier today by Environment and Climate Change Canada

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the Cariboo, 100 Mile House, North Thompson and West Columbia. The alert was issued Friday, Aug. 26 by Environment and Climate Change Canada.

A severe thunderstorm watch means conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms possibly capable of producing strong wind gusts, small hail and heavy rain, according to weather.gc.ca. Heavy downpours can also cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

Environment Canada’s recommended action is to stay indoors during thunderstorms. Before a severe thunderstorm, unplug radios and televisions and listen for weather updates on a battery-powered radio, according to getprepared.gc.ca.

Weather.com predicts thunderstorms in the Cariboo Regional District after 2 p.m.

To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.