Environment Canada warning of potential for heavy rain, strong wind and intense lightning

Environment Canada has issued an alert for a severe thunderstorm watch for the Chilcotin.

The region is warned that severe thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rain are possible for the region.

Residents are also warned to be prepared for strong wind gusts with intense lightning, and heavy downpours that may flash floods and water pooling on roads.

Warnings are also in effect for the Fraser Canyon, Fraser Valley, Okanagan and Similkameen.