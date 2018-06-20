Thunder has been rumbling over the city of Williams Lake since the early morning hours Wednesday. Angie Mindus photo

Severe thunderstorm warning in efffect for Cariboo

Quesnel, Williams Lake and 100Mile House could see strong winds and heavy rain

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the Cariboo, including Quesnel, Williams Lake and 100 Mile House.

Environment Canada issued the warning at 5 a.m., noting that conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts and heavy rain.

“Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors,” states the warning.

“Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.”

The thunderstorm warnings replace heat warnings issued yesterday for the Cariboo where several temperature records were broken.

Read more: Environment Canada issues heat warning and special weather statement for Cariboo

The daytime temperature for Wednesday, June 20 is expected to reach 32C for Quesnel and Williams Lake, and 31C for 100 Mile House.

 

