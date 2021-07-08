File Photo

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for 100 Mile

Expect strong wind gusts, large hail and ‘brief but heavy’ downpours

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for 100 Mile House area.

Environment Canada said meteorologists are tracking a line of thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts, up to nickel-size hail and heavy rain this evening (Thursday, July 8). This line runs from the Deka Lake area, southwards to the Criss Creek area and is relatively stationary.

An earlier weather watch suggested the thunderstorms are expected to be short-lived but have the potential to produce pea to nickel size hail and five to 15 mm of rain.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.


