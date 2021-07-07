A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for 100 Mile House

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for 100 Mile House

Meteorologists say storm is capable of producing up to nickel-sized hail

A severe thunderstorm warning – capable of producing up to nickel-sized hail – is in effect for 100 Mile House.

Environment Canada meteorologists issued the warning just before 3 p.m. July 7, saying radar indicates a relatively stationary thunderstorm 20 km east-northeast of Clinton, and 10 km north of Loon Lake.

“This thunderstorm is capable of producing pea to nickel size hail,” the warning reads. “Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!”

Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing one or more large hail, damaging winds or torrential rainfall.


