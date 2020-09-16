Six additional COVID-19 cases overnight in Interior Health region

The total number of cases within the region is now at 486

Interior Health (IH) reported an additional six new cases of COVID-19 within the region on Wednesday, Sept. 16.

This brings the number of cases within IH to 485, from the start of the pandemic until now.

IH said there are 23 active cases and in isolation, with one person currently in hospital.

The health authority also added no IH resident is associated with the Teck Coal Mines outbreak, declared on Thursday, Aug. 27.

B.C. reported 122 new cases, with 1,614 active cases. 60 of those cases are hospitalized and 23 are in ICU.

Province-wide there are no new deaths due to the virus, with the death toll remaining at 219.

Provincial health minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry continue to urge residents to keep social circles small so as to minimize the risk of exposure.

READ: B.C. reports 122 new COVID-19 cases as health officials urge smaller social circles

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus