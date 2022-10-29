Setting off fireworks not advisable this Halloween

With continuing drought conditions, fireworks require extra care this year, if they are even permitted in your area. (File photo)

This Halloween, use common sense if you’re shooting off fireworks.

100 Mile Fire Rescue fire chief Roger Hollander said it was unlikely that fireworks will be allowed this Halloween. Thanks to the unusually dry and warm conditions this fall the Cariboo was under a category 2 ban on open fires until Saturday, Oct. 29.

“Fireworks are prohibited in the District of 100 Mile boundaries except where people have been approved via a fireworks permit,” Hollander said. ”Typically we do not issue permits for residential areas where they could ignite nearby structures. The CRD should be contacted for areas outside the District of 100 Mile House boundaries.”

With the fire ban is lifted Hollander said there are certain steps people should take to avoid starting a fire or injury to bystanders.

Hollander said young children should never be allowed to handle fireworks and older children should only be allowed to under adult supervision. He added that those under the influence of drugs and alcohol should also avoid using fireworks.

When lighting fireworks he said it’s best to do so one at a time and far away from potentially flammable structures or trees. If a device malfunctions, he said, you should not attempt to relight it.

“Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don’t go off or in case of fire,” Hollander said. “Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding.”

You should never attempt to set off a firework in a contained area or use illegal fireworks, Hollander added. Information on fire bans in the Cariboo can be found at gov.bc.ca.



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter/p>

100 Mile House