A woman and Brian Frank’s service dog, Cody, were hit while crossing at a crosswalk at Douglas and Fort Thursday. (Keri Coles/News staff)

Service dog and woman hit by car running red light in Victoria

Woman taken to hospital, dog left shaking after car hit them in crosswalk

A woman and a service dog were struck by a car that ran a red light Thursday in downtown Victoria.

A car travelling south on Douglas Street ran a red light at the Fort Street intersection just before 1:30 p.m., narrowly missing a person on the first crosswalk before hitting a woman and Brian Frank’s service dog, Cody, on the second crosswalk.

RELATED: Letter: Police should ticket more for non-speed related driving infractions

The service dog, Cody, was left shaken having been struck on the side of the head by the car. Frank, who is visually-impaired, was equally rattled.

“The beeping was clearly audible. We were OK to cross,” said Frank, stooping down to hug his shaking companion. “The woman stepped out before us.”

ALSO READ: ICBC launches Pedestrian Safety Campaign

The woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Victoria Police Department. Frank and Cody were assisted into a police car to be taken where Cody could be monitored.

“A ticket was issued to the driver for failing to yield to a pedestrian and failing to stop at a red light at an intersection,” said Const. Matt Rutherford, VicPD.

 

keri.coles@blackpress.ca
