A map was tweeted by Drive BC at 4:47 p.m. Monday, June 6, regarding a collision that brought traffic on Hwy. 3 east of Sparwood to a halt for over four hours. (Courtesy Drive BC)

A map was tweeted by Drive BC at 4:47 p.m. Monday, June 6, regarding a collision that brought traffic on Hwy. 3 east of Sparwood to a halt for over four hours. (Courtesy Drive BC)

‘Serious collision’ on Hwy. 3 near Sparwood leaves three dead

The incident is under investigation from the Elk Valley RCMP and the BC Coroners Service

A head-on collision east of Sparwood claimed three lives on Monday (June 6).

The collision was between Sparwood and the B.C.-Alberta border on Hwy. 3 and is under investigation according to the Elk Valley RCMP.

“On June 6, 2022 just after 2:30 p.m. Elk Valley RCMP and Sparwood Fire Rescue responded to a serious collision on the Crowsnest Hwy 3 east of Sparwood BC,” said BC RCMP division media relations officer Sgt. Chris Manseau.

According to police, a westbound SUV was attempting to pass other vehicles when it collided head-on with an eastbound commercial tractor trailer.

“The collision flipped the white full-sized SUV, which then caught fire almost immediately,” Manseau said.

“Quick acting witnesses on scene rescued the commercial truck driver from his vehicle before the fire quickly consumed both the vehicles. The SUV was later determined to have three deceased occupants in it.”

The Elk Valley RCMP and the BC Coroners Service continue to investigate this collision.

READ MORE: Impaired driver crashes through front of Sparwood supermarket

@fishynewswatch
josh.fischlin@thefreepress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AccidentsRCMPTraffic

Previous story
Who decides? Breaking down what resources a child is exposed to in a B.C. classroom
Next story
’Do the police need to carry little scales?’: Nelson’s top cop questions decriminalization enforcement

Just Posted

Jim Carter and Sarah Carter were selling raffles tickets and bars of Purdy’s chocolate outside Save on Foods this weekend to raise money for the 2022 PSO Dry Grad in February. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Dry grad returns with casino twist

Mike Ramsay, the Ministry of Forests’ senior fisheries biologist for the Cariboo region, meets with Bob Oswald at the Sheridan Lake’s spawning channel 30th celebration. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Tagged fish introduced to South Cariboo Lakes

Carmen Dykstra has spent years perfecting the art of face painting and henna tattoo, skills she employs at festivals, farmers markets and weddings. (Amanda Dykstra photo)
Local henna artist drawing interest

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price warms up prior to an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders in Montreal, Friday, April 15, 2022. Price is the winner of the 2022 Bill Masterton Trophy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Canadiens’ Price wins Masterton for perseverance, dedication