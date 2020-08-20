UPDATE: One driver arrested at scene, other critical after 100 Mile House highway crash

Police suspect drugs and alcohol a factor

With the help of dash cam footage and eye witnesses, 100 Mile House RCMP have pieced together the details surrounding a serious motor vehicle crash Thursday afternoon just north of town which saw one driver flown out by air ambulance to hospital and the other arrested at the scene for suspected impaired driving.

Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen said 100 Mile House RCMP, RCMP Cariboo Central Traffic Services with assistance from the 100 Mile Conservation Office, BC Ambulance and 100 Mile Fire Rescue all attended the scene Thursday, Aug. 20 at 4:40 p.m. along Highway 97 near 103 Mile House, B.C. at the intersection of Saunders Crescent and Highway 97.

A north bound Pontiac G6 struck a Chevrolet Equinox as it made a left hand turn from Saunders Crescent onto Highway 97, Nielsen noted in a news release issued Friday morning.

Nielsen said the Pontiac G6 had been seen by multiple witnesses prior to the incident driving erratically with high speeds and dangerous behaviours.

READ MORE: Stolen canoes and truck end in fiery fatal crash on Highway 3

Emergency vehicles responded, and an off duty physician was nearby and assisted at the scene, he said.

“The driver of the Equinox was taken by air ambulance to Royal Inland Hospital (RIH) with serious injuries. The driver of the Pontiac was arrested at scene and then taken to 100 Mile Hospital. A blood demand was completed at the hospital by 100 Mile RCMP. Dash Camera video of the crash was located at the scene from other witnesses which shows the entire crash occurring,” Nielsen said.

“The female driver of the Equinox is currently in critical but stable condition at RIH. Charges are pending against the male driver of the Pontiac. Alcohol and drugs are suspected to be factors in the collision along with dangerous driving behaviour of the suspect vehicle. The investigation, which is being completed by Cariboo Regional Traffic Services (100 Mile), is ongoing.”

Original story:

100 Mile House RCMP are on the scene of a serious motor vehicle incident on Highway 97 near the entrance to the 103 Mile area.

The incident occurred at the south entrance to the community at 103 Mile Lake Road, but traffic will be able to move through the 103 to get around it, St.-Sgt. Svend Nielsen said in a news release.

A traffic analyst is en route to the location.

100 Mile House

