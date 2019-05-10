Anna Sorokin arrives for sentencing at New York State Supreme Court, in New York, Thursday, May 9, 2019. Sorokin faces sentencing following her conviction for theft of services and grand larceny. She defrauded celebrity circles in Manhattan and financial institutions into believing she had a fortune of about $67 million overseas. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Sentenced for scams, fake German heiress not sorry ‘for anything’

Anna Sorokin said she regrets only the way she went about “certain things”

A con artist who was sentenced to four to 12 years in prison for swindling banks, hotels and wealthy New Yorkers says she’s not sorry for anything she did.

Anna Sorokin told The New York Times that she regrets only the way she went about “certain things.”

READ MORE: Porcupine climbs up tree, surprises Okanagan hiker

Prosecutors said Sorokin used a fake identity as a German heiress named Anna Delvey to scam victims out of more than $200,000.

Sorokin apologized “for the mistakes I made” at her sentencing Thursday. But she told the Times in a jailhouse interview Friday, “I’d be lying to you and to everyone else and to myself if I said I was sorry for anything.”

She said she always intended to pay back her creditors, which included banks, two hotels and a private jet company.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Chilliwack bus driver on wrong side of road wasn’t unsafely crossing train tracks: school district

Just Posted

BC Wildfire Service adds new items to list of activities to Category 2 open burning prohibition

Larger Category 3 open fires have been prohibited throughout the Cariboo Fire Centre since April 15

Police presence at the Spruce Hill Resort in 108 Mile Ranch

No further details

Lara Beckett new NCLGA president

Beckett moves up from first vice-president

22 million trees slated for Cariboo Chilcotin areas burned in 2017 wildfires

The planting will focus on the Plateau, Elephant Hill and Hanceville fire areas

Canim Lake Band teen reflects on being First Nations Role Model for 2018

He was one of two role models chosen by School District 27

Toddler dies after being left in hot car in Burnaby

The 16-month-old boy had been in the vehicle for several hours

Chilliwack bus driver on wrong side of road wasn’t unsafely crossing train tracks: school district

Witness says driver was trying to sneak bus through train crossing arms, with students on board

Volunteer, First Nations fire departments get $5M for training, gear

Money was part of the province’s Community Emergency Preparedness Fund

Emcon workers help firefighters douse blaze at their Nazko building

The fire is currently classified as under control

Trio of endangered owls hatch at B.C. breeding program

There is hope owls could be released into the wild as soon as next spring

B.C. MLA wants to ban sale of flavoured nicotine juice to stop teens from vaping

Kamloops-South Thompson MLA Todd Stone introduced a private member’s bill in the legislature

Grey whales just making a ‘pit stop’ along B.C. coast, expert says

The whales are likely en route to Alaska, research scientist explains

Transit police officer shot at Surrey SkyTrain station ‘excited to be back at work’

Josh Harms was shot in the arm at Scott Road station on Jan. 30

Woman traumatized after seeing bear carcass disposed of at B.C. landfill

WARNING: Story contains an image that may be disturbing to some readers

Most Read