Seniors housing facility to be built in 100 Mile House left in limbo

A delegation from the 100 Mile Senior Housing Society and Creekside Seniors Centre met with council Tuesday night to request help finding funding to continue plans to build a seniors housing facility. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Plans to construct a 30-unit seniors rental housing building are in limbo after the construction company stopped communicating with the 100 Mile Senior Housing Society.

A delegation from the society and Creekside Seniors Centre told 100 Mile District council Tuesday night that the unnamed B.C. company did not provide any warning before ceasing communications. The company had been working with the society for the past three years, said society treasurer Ron Graves.

The organization approached the district in hopes of getting help in continuing the project, as all attempts to make contact with the company have been unsuccessful.

“The society is determined that we are going to somehow accomplish this,” said Donna Barnett, a 100 Mile councillor and president of the society.

The B.C. company initially approached the 100 Miles Lions Club expressing interest in the construction of affordable seniors’ housing in 100 Mile House. They indicated they had worked with other Lions clubs to build similar facilities.

The Lions club agreed to the proposal and the society was formed. In June 2022, Barnett said an agreement in principle had been signed with the Creekside Seniors Centre – officially known as the Cariboo Elders Building and Recreation Society – to lease a one-acre piece of land to house the proposed facility.

At that time, she said the company was in the midst of submitting a funding application to the National Housing Co-Investment Fund, which provides capital to partnered organizations for new affordable housing as low-interest or forgivable loans and contributions, for $150,000 to conduct a feasibility study and create a master plan for the project.

It does not appear that a funding application was ever completed or submitted although the company did submit some concept drawings to the society and reviewed the proposed construction site.

Society secretary Diane Collens said their first step now is obtaining seed money to hire a planner. “Once we have a plan, then we can go to BC Housing. We can go to CMHC and we can apply for federal grants.”

She said the society would appreciate any assistance in helping it obtain funding through grants or other means.

Barnett added it is difficult these days for organizations to obtain funding for these projects but it seems municipalities have avenues they do not have. The Williams Lake Seniors’ Society is in the same boat as 100 Mile House. They have had a plan in place for the last three years to add 36 units to one of their facilities and they are still waiting for funding.

When asked how much they need, Graves said they had been told by the company they would need a minimum of $50,000 and possibly more depending on circumstances. However, Barnett estimated they would need between $10,000 and $20,000 to get a good planner to go for an RFQ.

District CAO Roy Scott said he would come back to council next month with potential options.

“If council is amenable then I’ll take this on as one of these special projects and I will find the money,” Scott said. “No guarantees but I know some avenues to look at and we’ll see what we can find for you.”

Mayor Maureen Pinkney said council supported the move.

“I don’t think there is anyone around the table that doesn’t realize how crucial our housing needs are for everybody and especially for seniors,” she said. “We are fully supportive of what you’re doing up there and where we can help we certainly will and we’ll take this back to a further meeting and see what else we can do.”



