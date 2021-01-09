Seedy Saturday is an opportunity for communities across Canada to learn about seeds and to exchange their seeds with other people. (Paul Henderson - Black Press)

Seedy Saturday is an opportunity for communities across Canada to learn about seeds and to exchange their seeds with other people. (Paul Henderson - Black Press)

Seedy Saturday to hold province-wide gardening conference

The conference brings together seed enthusiasts from communities across B.C.

Home gardeners, hobbyists, and seed enthusiasts take note, Seedy Saturday is going digital.

From Feb. 19 to 21, Seedy Saturday and FarmFolk CityFolk will be hosting a virtual conference for the whole province.

Seedy Saturday organizers from across B.C. will be working with FarmFolk CityFolk to deliver a pandemic friendly event, featuring community members and organizations, non-profits and seed businesses.

The event includes speakers and sessions on seed saving and gardening education, as well as movie screenings, Q & A’s with master gardeners, local community discussions and more that has yet to be announced.

Through the conference there will also be opportunities to swap seeds with participants in communities across the province.

Registration and the full schedule will be available at www.bcseeds.org.

The conference will not be replacing any local community Seedy Saturdays.

READ MORE: Spring’s Seedy Saturday in Similkameen 2020

Seedy Saturdays began 32 years ago at the Keremeos Grist Mill under then head gardener Sharon Rempel, before quickly growing in popularity.

Seedy Saturday is now a feature of spring and a chance to exchange seeds in communities across Canada.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Hospice bolstered by Christmas fundraising

Just Posted

A COVID-19 sign is seen last spring at the First Nations community of Canim Lake (Tsq’ scen). (Martina Dopf photo)
Canim Lake Band enters community lockdown due to COVID-19

Positive coronavirus cases jump to nine

Interior Health declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Williams Lake Seniors Village Dec. 31. (Image courtesy CDC)
81 additional cases, three more deaths due to COVID-19 in Interior Health

The deaths were all in long-term care homes in the region

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Woman fined for not following public health orders at Mt. Timothy ski hill

Violation ticket issued for two offences under the CRMA via Emergency Program Act.

The KIJHL season won’t continue until at least Feb. 5. Photo: Tyler Harper
KIJHL postpones regular season until Feb. 5

The announcement follows an extension of the province’s athletic travel restrictions

A selection of work from Behind the Lines that will soon be on display at Parkside Gallery. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Syrian Civil war explored at Parkside Gallery

Gallery kicks off its 2021 season with Behind the Lines exhibit

Crews move a 110-year-old heritage house along a road in Chilliwack on Aug. 7, 2020 to relocate it. Monday, Jan. 11 is Heritage Treasures Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Jan. 10 to 16

Heritage Treasures Day, Dress Up Your Pet Day and Religious Freedom Day are all coming up this week

Seedy Saturday is an opportunity for communities across Canada to learn about seeds and to exchange their seeds with other people. (Paul Henderson - Black Press)
Seedy Saturday to hold province-wide gardening conference

The conference brings together seed enthusiasts from communities across B.C.

A tiny home was stolen from a property in the Fraser Canyon as thieves made away with just about everything on the property in a brazen Christmas Day theft. (Submitted photo)
Tiny home plucked off B.C. property in brazen theft over Christmas

Midsummer (A69) with her days-old baby Ne’nakw, entering the Broughton Archipelago via Fife Sound. (Jared Towers photo)
First orca baby of the year in B.C. named Ne’nakw

Mom and baby looked healthy when spotted this week off northern Vancouver Island

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A person wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past a directional arrow painted on the road, in Vancouver, on Sunday, December 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Legal group fights B.C. government’s COVID-19 rules on protests and places of worship

The Calgary-based organization says it represents over a dozen individuals and faith communities

A screen displays a patient’s vital signs during open heart surgery at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore on Nov. 28, 2016. A British Columbia hospice society that refused to offer medical assistance in dying has issued layoff notices to all clinical staff prior to its contract with the local health authority concluding next month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Patrick Semansky
Layoffs at B.C. hospice that refused to offer medical assistance in dying

Fraser Health announced last year it would cancel the society’s contract, lease as of Feb. 25, 2021

Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School. File photo.
Interior Health confirms COVID-19 exposure at PSO

Contract tracers are reaching out to individuals

Castlegar mayor Bruno Tassone has resigned. Photo: Submitted
Castlegar mayor resigns amid criticism for holiday trip to Okanagan cabin

Mayor Tassone has recently faced criticism over holiday travel

Most Read