Parliament Hill. (Wikimedia Commons)

Security forces stop man with knife on Parliament Hill

RCMP say Ottawa police are investigating

Police are investigating after a man with a knife was detained today during the Changing of the Guard parade on Parliament Hill.

The Defence Department says the incident took place this morning at 10:15 on the Hill lawns.

The department says any threat was halted due to the quick reaction of soldiers, the RCMP and the Parliamentary Protective Service.

No one was injured during the events.

The RCMP say Ottawa police are investigating.

Security on Parliament Hill has been bolstered since a man with a gun went on a rampage in the Centre Block almost four years ago.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Should police officers also have veteran licence plates?
Next story
Man serving time for Mountie’s death sentenced to additional 18 months

Just Posted

Do you support the province’s decision to add more taxi’s but delay Uber and Lyft-style services?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile House Free Press

In your own backyard: Art Galleries

There are about five galleries in the 100 Mile House area…

World Cup

A weekly sports column from the 100 Mile Free Press

The Northern Secwepemc te Qelmucw people signed an agreement-in-principle with the B.C. government

The signing ceremony, at the Eliza Archie Memorial School, was 25 years in the making

Now that we have a stage, what would you like to see come to Centennial Park?

Alex McCross, 93 Mile House “Definitely lots of music and something for… Continue reading

Update: Police probe Toronto shooting that killed 2, injured 12; suspected gunman dead

Paramedics said many of the victims in Danforth, including a child, were rushed to trauma centres

Man serving time for Mountie’s death sentenced to additional 18 months

Fenton already serving four years for death of RCMP Contstable Sarah Beckett

Ten-year-old girl, 18-year-old woman killed in Toronto shooting

A man went on a shooting spree in Toronto on Sunday

Security forces stop man with knife on Parliament Hill

RCMP say Ottawa police are investigating

Should police officers also have veteran licence plates?

The province of British Columbia is accepting feedback from the public until early September

Quesnel man charged with second degree murder after fatal stabbings

Kristopher Edward Leclair will be in court in Prince George this week

Complaints about B.C. government up, Ombudsperson says

Medical premium issues continue as people await phase-out

Hadfield, Rogen, Virtue and Moir among Canada’s Walk of Fame inductees

10 people will be recognized at a ceremony slated for December

Swimmer Ryan Lochte suspended by U.S. Anti-Doping Agency

Lochte is suspended until July 2019

Most Read