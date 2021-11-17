Sections of Highway 8 completely washed away by Nicola River

Sections of Highway 8 have collapsed into the Nicola River, likely leading to lengthy closures of the route between Spences Bride and Merritt.

The flooding is between Porcupine Ridge Rd and Petit Creek Rd for 33.5 km east of Spences Bridge to 17km west of Merritt.

There is no estimate for when the highway will reopen. People travelling between Spences Bridge and Merritt will have to take Highway 97c through Logan Lake and Ashcroft until repair work can be completed.

As of noon today (Nov. 17), B.C. is in a state of emergency. All forms of non-essential travel are discouraged as assessment work is completed on highways throughout the province that have been damaged by mudslides and flooding.

BC Flood

