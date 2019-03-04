Timothy Ray Brown poses for a photograph, Monday, March 4, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Manuel Valdes)

Second man seems to be free of AIDS virus after transplant

The unidentified patient was diagnosed with HIV in 2003

A London man appears to be free of the AIDS virus after a stem cell transplant. It’s the second such success including “Berlin patient” Timothy Ray Brown, researchers say.

Such transplants are dangerous and have failed in other patients. The new findings were published online Monday by the journal Nature.

READ MORE: B.C. opioid crisis to get same world-renowned treatment approach as HIV/AIDS

The London patient has not been identified. He was diagnosed with HIV in 2003. He developed cancer and agreed to a stem cell transplant to treat the cancer in 2016.

His doctors found a donor with a gene mutation that confers natural resistance to HIV.

The transplant changed the London patient’s immune system, giving him the donor’s HIV resistance.

Carla K. Johnson, The Associated Press

