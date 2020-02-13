Second day of peaceful, Wet’suwet’en protest continues in Williams Lake at RCMP detachment

By noon, roughly two dozen people from both Williams Lake and 100 Mile House had congregated

Laura and David Laing travelled from 100 Mile House to participate in the protest. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Day two of the Wet’suwet’en Solidarity Action protest in Williams Lake is continuing outside the Williams Lake RCMP detachment Thursday.

By noon, roughly two dozen people from the Williams Lake and 100 Mile House areas had congregated in front of the detachment in peaceful protest, including drumming and singing.

The protests are in solidarity of the Wet’suwet’en who are opposed to the Coastal Gas Link pipeline in their territory.

Laura and David Laing of 100 Mile House travelled from 100 Mile House to participate.

“We are standing here in solidarity of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation protecting their right to defend their land from the RCMP who have come there, made arrests, and forcibly removing them from their traditional territory,” David said. “We are also standing in solidarity with them in their opposition to the pipeline that is being bullied through their territory.”

Kimberly Chambers and her son Oban, 8, came from Lone Butte as it was the closest protest for them to participate in she said.

“We’ve been following it since the invasion last year. Our son was aware that was happening so he’s been following the continued occupation of their land because the police never left. He spoke his heart to me and said he wanted to do something.”

Gary Steiman, a member of Tl’esqox First Nation, west of Williams Lake said he supports all First Nations to have better land and futures for the younger generations.

“There are many out there who are hurting and hopefully one day they will have what I have that I value and am thankful for,” Steiman said.

Kimberly Chambers and her son Oban, 8, from Lone Butte joined the protest. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)