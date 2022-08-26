The union representing Seaspan’s tugboat workers has commenced strike action, prohibiting members from accepting work on all 30 of the company’s tugs operating in B.C. (Seaspan photo)

The union representing Seaspan’s tugboat workers has commenced strike action, prohibiting members from accepting work on all 30 of the company’s tugs operating in B.C. (Seaspan photo)

Seaspan tugboat workers strike after ‘impasse’ in negotiations

The company says its ferry service, as well as its shipyards and drydocks are not directly impacted

Seaspan tugboat operations have been ground to a halt after unionized marine workers launched job action at noon on Thursday (Aug. 25).

The strike prohibits members of the Canadian Merchant Service Guild from accepting work on any of the 30 Seaspan tugs operating in British Columbia. The union said strike action was launched due to an impasse in negotiations.

In a statement to Black Press Media, Seaspan said that despite assistance from federal mediators, negotiations have been unsuccessful.

“Seaspan values its employees and the communities in which we operate and are committed to treating all employees fairly and maintaining a strong, capable workforce. We are working to resolve the issues and minimize any impacts to our customers and the broader industry.”

The strike is associate with Seaspan’s ship docking and tug and barge business. It will not directly impact Seaspan Ferries or work at their shipyards and drydock locations in North Vancouver and Victoria.

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vancouver police say man who died after beanbag shooting had been asking for help
Next story
Assault on Kelowna teen that ‘shocked community’ leads to arrest 9 months later

Just Posted

Bannock Slaps pitcher Shane Miller leaps up to make a pitch during the Steve Daniels Jr. Memorial Fastball Tournament last Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 MIle Free Press)
Memorial tournament held for Steven Daniels

Cathy Steigleder loves making and selling sock gnomes at local craft fairs like the 108 Heritage Market. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Mad for gnomes in 100 Mile House

A memorial for Dr. Michael Mthandazo has been set up by the 100 Mile House Soccer Fields' Clubhouse. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Memorial for former Cariboo doctor erected at 100 Mile House soccer fields

Cariboo Memorial Hospital director Derek Keller provides an update on the hospital redevelopment project during a 60th anniversary celebration of the present hospital held Wednesday, Aug. 24. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cariboo Memorial Hospital upgrade delayed, spring 2023 new target