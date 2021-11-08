Search continues for missing 60-year-old boater on Horsefly Lake: RCMP

Public asked to avoid the area while search is ongoing

Members of the Central Cariboo Search and Rescue conducted a water rescue on Horsefly Lake Sunday night, Nov. 7. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Update: (10:15 a.m.)

The search continues for a missing man Monday (Nov. 8) following a boating mishap on Horsefly Lake on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, say police.

Williams Lake RCMP were notified of the missing 60-year-old man at 6:32 p.m. Sunday after he fell into the water, said Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, RCMP north district advisory NCO, media relations.

Saunderson said a search conducted by RCMP, Central Cariboo Search and Rescue, Fisheries and Oceans Canada and members of the Horsefly Volunteer Fire Department was initiated, however, the man had not been located.

“The search that was called off due to darkness, (and) will resume at first light,” noted Saunderson.

The RCMP are asking people to avoid the area as CCSAR continues efforts to locate the missing man.

Original story:

Williams Lake RCMP are expected to release more information Monday morning (Nov. 8) regarding a search on Horsefly Lake Sunday night.

Members of the Central Cariboo Search and Rescue were seen on the lake with their jet boat in the dark by residents in the area.

Members of the Horsefly Volunteer Fire Department were also on the call out, and returned to the hall in the middle of the night, according to a post on the HVFD Facebook page.

Williams Lake RCMP Staff Sgt. Del Byron said the RCMP’s north district advisory NCO, media relations, will be releasing more information this morning.

