Search and Rescue saves paraglider from tree near Agassiz

(Contributed Photo/Kent-Harrison Search and Rescue)(Contributed Photo/Kent-Harrison Search and Rescue)
With the help of an arbourist, KHSAR volunteers were able to rescue a paraglider pilot from a tree on Mount Woodside. (Contributed Photo/Kent-Harrison Search and Rescue)With the help of an arbourist, KHSAR volunteers were able to rescue a paraglider pilot from a tree on Mount Woodside. (Contributed Photo/Kent-Harrison Search and Rescue)
KHSAR volunteers attend the scene of a paraglider rescue on Thursday, May 17. (Contributed Photo/Kent-Harrison Search and Rescue)KHSAR volunteers attend the scene of a paraglider rescue on Thursday, May 17. (Contributed Photo/Kent-Harrison Search and Rescue)

Kent-Harrison Search and Rescue helped move a stranded paraglider to safety after they landed in a tree on Mount Woodside west of Agassiz.

KHSAR responded to a request from B.C. Emergency Health Service at about 3 p.m. on May 17. With the help of an arborist, SAR members were able to lower the pilot to the ground. Despite the precarious landing, the pilot suffered no injuries.

Local Search and Rescue volunteers conduct missions at the request of authorized agencies; there is no charge for Search and Rescue.

To learn more about the local Search and Rescue organization, visit khsar.ca.

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AgassizSearch and Rescue

Previous story
Residential school survivors didn’t want to ‘wear’ decision to raise flag: documents
Next story
Nova Scotia man pleads not guilty to promoting hatred with noose sign

Just Posted

The B.C. Government has received reports of suspected avian flu in pelicans across the Cariboo. (Kelly Sinoski photo — 100 Mile Free Press)
Sick pelicans reported across the Cariboo

Laeken Allenby steps up to bat during one of the first softball practices of the season. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Batter up: South Cariboo Minor Softball players back on the diamond

Rainer and Ingrid Meyer with their dog Cheyenne. Photo Submitted
Local community asked to lend a helping paw

Alison Mann, Women’s Contact Society (WCS) board member, from left, Mayor Walt Cobb, Irene Willsie, WCS executive director, Beth Veenkamp, city economic development officer, Angie Delainey, SD 27 board trustee, Supt. Chris van der Mark, Bobbi Krist, WCS KidsCare Daycare manager, Kirk Dressler, Williams Lake First Nation (WLFN) director of legal and corporate services cultural coordinator David Archie, WLFN cultural coordinator and Aaron Manella, WLFN chief administrative officer gathered Wednesday, May 28 at the former dormitory site at Lake City Secondary Columneetza campus to celebrate a successful application to the ChildCareBC New Spaces fund.
SD 27 garners $3 million to transform old Williams Lake dormitory into 119 childcare spaces