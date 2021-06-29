RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

UPDATE: Sea to Sky highway reopens following deadly late-night crash north of Squamish

Two-vehicle crash happened shortly before midnight

The Sea to Sky has reopened at about 9 a.m. Tuesday (June 29) morning following a fatal collision north of Squamish late Monday night.

Details are limited but according to Squamish RCMP, they responded to a two-vehicle crash about one kilometre north of the Alice Lake turnoff on Highway 99.

Multiple people also have serious injuries.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Previous story
Lytton, B.C., breaks all-time Canadian max temperature records yet again with 47.9 C

Just Posted

Quinn Percor blocks a shot from Brody Pecor during a training camp at the South Cariboo Rec Centre. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Rec Centre’s summer camp slots filling up fast

Newly installed plaque in 100 Mile District General Hospital, to recognize 2020 donors of over $250. (Diana Forster - submitted)
Plaque recognizes Ladies Auxiliary

Joan Zelmer has sold the 70 Mile Motel and Corral Restaurant after 14 years. (Ken Alexander photo - submitted)
70 Mile motel and restaurant owner checks out, moves to Lower Mainland

Island Mountain Arts in Wells, B.C. (Quesnel Observer File photo)
Wells art gallery kicks off summer with new exhibit