SD27’s operating budget for 2019-20 school year is $54,225,986

A Board of Education meeting for School District No. 27 (SD27) was held at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School on May 28.

Among the year-end topics discussed, the districts annual budget for 2019-2020 was something to highlight.

The district’s total operating revenue for the upcoming school year is $54,226,986.

When that number is broken down by source, 96 per cent of that total is made up from the Ministry of Education, 0.28 per cent is from investment income, 0.18 per cent from rentals and leases, 3.13 per cent from other revenue sources, 0.12 per cent from tuition and 0.04 per cent from other provincial revenue sources.

All decisions made in regards to the budget are based off a set of principles the board has established.

Those principles are:

In establishing the 2019 – 2020 annual budget the board will, to the greatest extent possible, maintain or enhance programs and services for the students of the district.

• The board reaffirms its commitment to the comprehensive student service support model and the goals of the enhancement agreement.

• In reviewing programs and services as part of budget deliberations, the board will endeavour to support programs and services in the most effective, cost-efficient and culturally appropriate manner.

• The board is committed to administrative and operational efficiency, and appropriate management of risk including the provision of safe and healthy learning environments and sustainable environmental practices.

• The board will consider options related to the number, locations and use of facilities and the school calendar.

• The board recognizes that committed, internally restricted reserves are an important element of sound budget management and will not consider them for offsetting budget challenges.

• As a sound financial practice, the board recognizes that a contingency reserve is prudent to address unforeseen budget pressures.

• The board will establish a Budget Advisory Committee comprised of partner group representatives to advise the board on the budget.

When the board’s annual budget is broken down by function, 73 per cent goes towards instruction (teachers, salary, etc), six per cent goes to the district’s administration, 14 per cent is used to help with operations and maintenance for all schools and seven per cent is put towards transportation and housing.

The budget for the 2019-20 school year is balanced.

The board is seeking feedback – for those with questions, suggestions or comment can email Carrie Pratt, executive assistant (board/secretary treasurer) at carrie.pratt@sd27.bc.ca

