SD27 provides childminding services to essential workers

School District 27 (SD27) is stepping up to provide childcare for the children of frontline workers.

With many daycares and schools closed to students to avoid spreading COVID-19, a select few are still open for those who need childcare. Set up with social distancing in mind, some are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to accommodate parents.

SD27’s Early Year’s Coordinator Shelly Joyner is one of those tasked with providing childminding services in the 100 Mile House area. Joyner said that in 100 Mile House they provide childminding services for the zero to five population if there are no spaces available in daycares. Thankfully there are still some daycares operating so she can direct parents to use their services.

Essential service workers can apply for temporary childcare online. Once done, they get referred to the local childcare resource and referral organization, in this case, that’s Erica Henderson of the Cariboo Family Enrichment Centre. She will then take the referral, process it, and place the children in a daycare. As far as Joyner knows, there are about five possible daycares in the 100 Mile area who have stayed open.

For school-age children, Joyner said that SD27 is also providing childminding for essential workers. To access the support service parents can go to SD27’s website and follow a link to an application form or they can call SD 27’s Gerome Beauchamp at 250-398-3845.

“The school district office is vetting essential service workers to make sure that they really need the service, cause as you can imagine it can be overwhelming if there is too many people,” Joyner said. “The idea is that this is for essential service workers who don’t have another option for childcare during this trying time.”

After taking a week to organize themselves, Joyner said they opened up their first classroom in 100 Mile Elementary School’s StrongStart room with five children two weeks ago. Just this last week, they opened up a second classroom in the gym with six children registered as they’re trying to space them out throughout the school. In that spirit, they’re also cleaning more frequently and providing each child with their own tub to store items for their use.

A wide range of staff are involved in handling this program including early childhood educators, teachers, teaching assistants and even the principal. Joyner said they’re all working together to make sure that these children are having really great experiences at the school, despite the pandemic.

“I think all of us who are actually doing the childminding are really loving seeing kids in the school because I think everybody is really missing that,” Joyner said.

Supporting essential service workers is important, Joyner said, as without them we cannot function as a community. The safety and health of their children are paramount to all who are taking part in childminding, she reiterated.

Essential service workers can include doctors, nurses, grocery store workers, truckers and more, Joyner said, as they’re going off the broad provincial definition that has been issued.

“It’s very important to keep a gauge on the vulnerabilities of the families that we serve and provide whatever support we can during this time,” Joyner said.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.